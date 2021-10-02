JSU volleyball: Libs helps spur Gamecocks to another ASUN victory

New conference, old results.
Jacksonville State won another ASUN Conference volleyball match Saturday afternoon, sweeping Bellarmine 25-20, 25-16, 25-9 in Louisville. Lexie Libs led the way with 30 assists, 10 digs and four kills for good measure.
In the Gamecocks' first year in the new league, they is now 14-4, including 4-1 in the ASUN. They lead the West Division, ahead of Lipscomb (3-1).
Saturday's win was JSU's second on its Kentucky road trip. Todd Garvey's team swept Eastern Kentucky in Richmond on Friday afternoon. Bellarmine dropped to 5-11, including 1-4 in the ASUN.
Four to know
—Kylee Quigley had 11 kills for JSU, while Zoe Gonzales, Addie Halverson and Lena Kindermann each had seven. Gonzales had a hitting percentage of .700, while JSU posted .383 as a team.
—Erin Carmichael had a team-high 11 digs and three assiss, and Brooklyn Schiffli added four digs.
—Halverson served a pair of aces. Quigley, Schiffli, Carmichael and Katie Montgomery each had one.
—JSU will return home Friday at 6 p.m. against North Alabama. After that, the Gamecocks will host Lipscomb on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. and Central Arkansas at home Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.