JSU volleyball: Libs helps lead as Gamecocks take down OVC favorite Southeast Missouri

JACKSONVILLE — The best passer on Super Bowl Sunday.
Forgive Jacksonville State's volleyball coaches and players if they tout their own Lexie Libs, a senior who seems to have an innate ability to know precisely where everyone is on the court at every moment.
"She's our Tom Brady out there," JSU coach Todd Garvey said after a 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 win at home Sunday over Southeast Missouri.
The Gamecocks won the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship, but because the pandemic pushed back the season, they didn't get to hit the court again until Sunday — 460 days later. Even then, both teams wore masks, per the OVC's COVID-19 policy.
It wasn't an easy opener, either — SEMO won the OVC tournament last season and is picked to win the league this year, with JSU picked second. Libs passed out 31 assists, served up two aces, dove for 11 digs and even snuck in five kills when she caught SEMO unaware that she was going to go for it herself rather than pass to an outside hitter.
"She's the coach on the court out there that's going to be a great leader, knows where to put people in position to succeed, mixes the ball around offensively, and she's got a high volleyball IQ," Garvey said. "She plays with a ton of energy and passion, which I love to have out of our leaders because I think that's contagious to the rest of the team."
The 2019 OVC setter of the year, Libs knows her position, too, as she spoke afterward about what routes her teammates are running and spending plenty of time scouting the opponent to know what hitter might have the best chance at success.
"So, for me, I do not ask my teammates to do anything that I wouldn't do," Libs said. "So, if I'm asking everyone to yell and scream and chase after balls, I'd better be doing that times two. Definitely, emotionally, I try to get everyone going."
Watching @JSUGamecocksVB play at home against SEMO. JSU up 2-1 and 16-10 in fourth set. pic.twitter.com/eS8NQeHcOm— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) February 7, 2021
The emotion and energy were clear from the start, when JSU took the first two sets. Even after losing the third, the Gamecocks shot out to a 7-2 lead early in the fourth set before racing to the win.
"I think that volleyball is probably the top sport where energy creates momentum," Libs said. "My teammates brought that today. Whether they're silent off the court, they were super loud on the court."
JSU has little time to celebrate its win. Because of the pandemic, the OVC has scheduled back-to-back matches for each team against the same opponent. That means that after facing SEMO at home Sunday at 3 p.m., the Gamecocks will play SEMO at home again Monday at 3 p.m.
Garvey said he's studied what's happened around the country when other teams have played the same opponent two straight days. He said that the team that loses on the first day often wins the second matchup.
"You know that if you beat a team on a Sunday, it's going to be 10 times harder to beat them again on a Monday," he said. "We've got to not let our guard down because they're going to bring it even more than they did today."
What to know
—Lena Kinderman had a team-high 13 kills, including five in the final set. She also contributed a pair of blocks and five digs.
—Erin Carmichael had 13 digs and three assists, while Kaylie Milton had six kills and eight digs.
—Newcomers contributed to the win, as freshman Courteny Glotzbach had 11 kills and two blocks, freshman Sadie Brown had two kills, and Southern Utah transfer Katie Montgomery had eight kills and two digs.
Who said
—Garvey on his team playing this well after such a long break between seasons: "I was really proud of them. It's been a totally unusual circumstance for being off so long. They came in and worked hard in the fall and in the spring. Didn't take too many days off mentally. We've been getting better and better in the time we've been going. It showed today. We've still got to get a lot better in certain areas, but overall, we did a lot of nice things."
—Garvey on Kinderman's strong finish: "Lena didn't have a great first or second set for her, but I think she really picked it up that fourth set. Since I've been here, she's transformed the most. She's gotten in better shape and more confident, and she's been able to take over matches."
—Libs on the team's excitement at playing the season opener: "Oh, my gosh, we were so excited. It was so much fun to actually play against another team instead of ourselves in practice. It was so funny, because we were like, 'Are we this good?' Because we had just played against ourselves. It was nice to see that effort put toward another team."
Next up
—JSU (1-0) will host SEMO (0-1) at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday at 3 p.m. The Gamecocks will play at home only six more times after that: Feb. 28 and March 1 against Tennessee Tech, March 14-15 against Eastern Kentucky and March 21-22 against UT Martin.