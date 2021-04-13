JSU volleyball: Kindermann, Libs make AVCA all-region team

Two Jacksonville State volleyball players have landed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association all-North Region team.
Senior Lexie Libs and junior Lena Kindermann were placed on the seven-player honorable mention list. They are the first JSU players to earn AVCA all-region honors since Abbey Breit in 2007.
The AVCA North Region includes the American, Big Ten, Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley and Summit League conferences. National front-runners Minnesota and Nebraska claimed 10 of the 14 all-region spots.
Libs, a 5-foot-9 setter, directed the JSU offense as the Gamecocks ranked ninth nationally with a hitting percentage of .295. JSU's league-best 14.73 kills per set is the fourth-best in average in Division I volleyball behind New Mexico State, Kentucky and Western Michigan.
Libs had 673 assists, which averages out to 11.6 assists a set, which was eighth in the nation. She was named the OVC's setter of the year for the second straight season.
Kinermann, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, led the Gamecocks with 255 kills. Her .361 hitting percentage was second in the conference behind teammate Katie Montgomery at .365.
Both will be back next season. Kindermann is a rising senior, and Libs plans to take advantage of the COVID-19 blanket waiver provided by the NCAA. They've helped JSU to back-to-back OVC titles. The Gamecocks have won eight OVC volleyball titles as they head to the ASUN Conference this summer.