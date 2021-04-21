JSU volleyball: Kindermann becomes third player in program history to earn All-America honors

Jacksonville State's Lena Kindermann has earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honors.
The AVCA named Kindermann as an honorable mention Wednesday, making her JSU's third different All-American and fifth overall selection in the program's history.
Abbey Breit was named AVCA honorable mention All-American in 2005, '06 and '07. Emily Withers earned honorable mention in 2006.
Kindermann, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Neuenkirchen, Germany, was named the OVC's co-player of the year after leading the Gamecocks to their second-straight conference crown. She led her squad with 255 kills as JSU went 16-2. Her .361 hitting percentage ranked second in the conference behind teammate Katie Montgomery's .365, and stood 57th overall in the nation.
Kindermann and the Gamecocks are in the midst of the OVC beach season, and will transition to the ASUN Conference this summer for a new 2021 fall indoor schedule.
Jacksonville State volleyball All-Americans
Spring 2021, Lena Kindermann, AVCA honorable mention
2007, Abbey Breit, AVCA honorable mention
2006, Abbey Breit, AVCA honorable mention
2006, Emily Withers, AVCA honorable mention
2005, Abbey Breit, AVCA honorable mention