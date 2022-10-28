 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: Jacksonville State falls to Florida Gulf Coast in five sets

JSU volleyball teaser
Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — In a rematch of the 2021 ASUN volleyball championship game, it was as tight as anyone might’ve expected.

Florida Gulf Coast, which beat Jacksonville State in the 2021 ASUN finals, scored another win over the Gamecocks on Friday night 25-15, 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. JSU has played seven five-set matches this year and is 4-3 in them.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.