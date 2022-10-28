JSU volleyball: Jacksonville State falls to Florida Gulf Coast in five sets

JACKSONVILLE — In a rematch of the 2021 ASUN volleyball championship game, it was as tight as anyone might’ve expected.
Florida Gulf Coast, which beat Jacksonville State in the 2021 ASUN finals, scored another win over the Gamecocks on Friday night 25-15, 21-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12. JSU has played seven five-set matches this year and is 4-3 in them.
In the fifth set, JSU appeared on the verge of taking control more than once. The Gamecocks led 4-3 before falling behind 11-6. Then, they scored four of the next six points and trailed only 13-12 and were brimming with confidence.
Just like that, Florida Gulf Coast benefited from two attack errors by JSU to get the next two points and close out the set.
“It was back and forth all night,” JSU coach Todd Garvey said. “For stretches, we were playing awesome and kind of forcing them to play bad, and it flipped and they’d play awesome and kind of force us to play bad. It’s back and forth with two really good teams, and I think it could’ve gone either way. Unfortunately, they got us in the end, but I was proud of the way we played, especially the sets we won.”
Garvey said he thought JSU’s best chance to win came after the third set, which the Gamecocks dominated to go up two sets to one. FGCU started the fourth set 7-3 before JSU rallied to tie it 17-17, but couldn’t sustain the run.
“I felt like we lost a lot of momentum in that third set and the start of the fourth,” Garvey said. “That’s where they kind of got us. We played awesome in the third set and then started the fourth set with some unforced errors and let them get the lead. That gave them the energy.”
—The ASUN standings remain tight with two games separating first and sixth place. Kennesaw State, Liberty and Lipscomb each are 9-2. Central Arkansas is 8-3, while Florida Gulf Coast is 7-3. JSU is 7-4.
—Lena Kindermann had a match-high 19 kills, while Sophie Riemersma added 12. Courtney Glotzbach had nine and Katie Montgomery eight.
—Claire Ochs contributed 45 assists and 12 digs.
—Erin Carmichael, who was honored before the match for a career that includes more than 1,000 digs, finished with a match-high 20. Kylie Quigley added 12, and Glotzbach and Brooklyn Schiffli had eight each.
—Montgomery had four service aces, and Quigley had three.
—JSU (19-5) will host Stetson (13-9) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
