JSU volleyball: In fifth and deciding set, Gamecocks roar past determined EKU

Jacksonville State’s volleyball team got thrown into the pressure cooker Friday night, but came out too tough to chew.
JSU hosted a gutty and determined Eastern Kentucky team that hadn’t had a winning season since 2014 and hadn’t won on the Gamecocks’ home court since 2013. The Colonels tested JSU for five sets and more than two hours, but in the end, the Gamecocks are still the Gamecocks.
“We played really good in spurts,” JSU coach Todd Garvey said. “Things didn’t go our way in spurts, but I’m proud that we kept battling. The fifth set, I think we turned it on and played like ourselves. We’ve been practicing great all week, so it’s good to see us come out and play the way we did in that fifth set.”
In the first three sets, it seemed as if it didn’t matter how much of a lead JSU built, because EKU eventually would chop it down. Then in the fourth set, the Colonels opened by taking the first six points and eventually leading 19-8.
That’s where the match seemed to change. The Gamecocks’ energy went up, and they got the lead down to 23-18 before EKU managed to close out the set. Then in the fifth, EKU won the first two points, but a charged-up JSU squad swept the next four and took control the rest of the way.
“It says a lot about (our players),” Garvey said. “Nothing was going their way in the fourth set, but we kept battling and battling, and I think we started swinging some of the momentum in the fourth set, and it carried over to the fifth. That definitely sparked us, the way we finished the fourth set.”
—The margin between the two teams was razor thin. EKU scored more points, 82-76, and held an advantage in hitting percentage with .208 to .193. Both teams had 11 service errors, while EKU had 27 attack errors to JSU's 22.
—Lena Kindermann led JSU with 15 kills and six blocks, while Katie Montgomery had 12 kills and seven blocks. Sophie Riemersma contributed 10 kills. Zoe Gonzales had five blocks. Kindermann now has 1,585 kills, which rank second in JSU history.
—Claire Ochs had 42 assists and 17 digs. Erin Carmichael had a team-high 17 digs, and Courtney Glotzbach added 16 digs.
—JSU (17-3, 5-2 ASUN) is tied for third place in the league standings with Central Arkansas (13-7, 5-2) and Liberty (12-7, 5-2). They trail Kennesaw State (13-4, 6-1) and Lipscomb (9-10, 6-2).
—Eastern Kentucky (12-9, 3-4), a struggling program in recent years, already have more wins than any EKU team since 2017.
—Garvey on the effort of Glotzbach, Ochs and Carmichael on defense, especially in the fifth set: “I think that Courtney, Claire and Erin all played really good defense. They played really good back-row defense, making a lot of plays for us defensively, keeping balls alive, and that also gave us a lot of energy. Courtney did a good job of that, as well as Erin and Claire.”
—JSU will host Bellarmine (8-11, 2-5) on Saturday at 4 p.m. Bellarmine’s coach is Rick Nold, who coached the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament in 2005, ’06 and ’09. Former JSU player Macie Garrison is a setter for Bellarmine and ranks second on the team in assists and third in digs per set.
