JSU volleyball: In fifth and deciding set, Gamecocks roar past determined EKU

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks beat Eastern Kentucky in five sets.

 Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State’s volleyball team got thrown into the pressure cooker Friday night, but came out too tough to chew.

JSU hosted a gutty and determined Eastern Kentucky team that hadn’t had a winning season since 2014 and hadn’t won on the Gamecocks’ home court since 2013. The Colonels tested JSU for five sets and more than two hours, but in the end, the Gamecocks are still the Gamecocks.

