JSU volleyball: High-flying Gamecocks get tripped up by Kennesaw State

Sometimes even the best teams can go splat.
Jacksonville State entered Friday's home volleyball match as the ASUN Conference's only unbeaten team in league play and 16 wins in 17 matches overall. Kennesaw State brought the Gamecocks back down to earth with a 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 sweep.
It helped the Owls (11-4, 4-1 ASUN) that JSU (16-2, 4-1) produced its most error-filled match of the season. The Gamecocks committed a season-high 12 service errors. Their nine serve-receive errors were second most this year.
"Volleyball is a big momentum sport, and we could never get the momentum going," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "We kept letting one error turn into two, turn into three. What we've been great at all year is not doing that, not thinking about past mistakes, but tonight we did exactly that. I think Kennesaw is a great team, and they forced us into some things, but we've got to forget about that and focus on the next play."
In the first set, JSU led 7-5 but Kennesaw scored seven straight points and the Gamecocks never recovered. In the second set, Kennesaw won four straight points on three different occasions. In the third set, JSU trailed 6-5 but lost five of the next six and couldn't catch up.
JSU had beaten Kennesaw, an ASUN volleyball power, twice last year, including in the league tournament semifinals. Both matches went five sets, and the Owls were ready for a measure of revenge. When the match ended the reserve players, coaches and staff rushed the court and celebrated with the starters.
JSU will get another shot at Kennesaw State quickly. They'll play Sunday at noon at Kennesaw.
Asked if his team is looking forward to getting another shot at Kennesaw, Garvey smiled and said, "They better be."
"Kennesaw had an edge here because we beat them in the semifinals of the conference tournament in five, and I'm sure they were thinking about that ever since then," he said. "We knew they were going to give us their best shot, and they sure did. Hopefully, we've got a little bit of an edge on them Sunday as far as being ready to fight."
—Courtney Glotzbach led in kills with nine, while Lena Kindermann added eight and Sophie Riemersma had six. Riemersma also had two blocks.
—Claire Ochs had 28 assists and five digs.
—Erin Carmichael led in digs with 11, while Brookyn Schiffli had nine.
—After the trip to Kennesaw State on Sunday, JSU will host Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 6 p.m. and Bellarmine on Saturday at 4 p.m.
