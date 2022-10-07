 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: High-flying Gamecocks get tripped up by Kennesaw State

JSU volleyball teaser
Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

Sometimes even the best teams can go splat.

Jacksonville State entered Friday's home volleyball match as the ASUN Conference's only unbeaten team in league play and 16 wins in 17 matches overall. Kennesaw State brought the Gamecocks back down to earth with a 25-16, 27-25, 25-19 sweep.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.