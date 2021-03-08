JSU volleyball: Glotzbach steps up as Gamecocks roll past Belmont

Jacksonville State freshman Courtney Glotzbach turned in one of her best performances since she stepped on campus as the Gamecocks routed Belmont 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 on Monday.
She finished with 15 kills, which are her second most of the season. She made only two attack errors, and her hitting percentage for the day was a season-best .619.
For perspective of what that means, her season hitting percentage is .335, which ranks sixth in the OVC. Three of her teammates are 1-2-3: Lena Kindermann (.381), Sadie Brown (.365) and Katie Montgomery (.360).
The victory improved JSU to 10-0. Dating back to last season, the Gamecocks have won 14 straight regular-season OVC matches and 18 of their last 19.
JSU is tied for first in the league with Morehead State, which is 10-0 after sweeping Tennessee Tech on Monday.
Fittingly, they'll end the regular season with two matches March 28-29 at Morehead State.
Five to know
—Speaking of hitting percentages, JSU was .392 for the match against Belmont. The Gamecocks' season percentage is .301, which leads the OVC.
—Kindermann had 16 kills to pace JSU. Montgomery added eight, and Brown had four.
—Senior Lexie Libs had 43 assists to pace the team.
—Erin Carmichael led the team in digs as usual. This time, she had 18. Kaylie Milton and Libs each had seven. Kylee Quigley added six.
—Before facing Morehead State to finish the regular season, JSU will return home for four matches. The Gamecocks will host Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 4 p.m. They'll host UT Martin on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. and March 22 at 4 p.m.