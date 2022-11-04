JSU volleyball: Garvey gets milestone win as JSU sweeps Lipscomb

Todd Garvey got his 100th win at Jacksonville State's head volleyball coach Friday night, as the Gamecocks swept Lipscomb on the road 25-22, 25-19, 29-27.
JSU closed it out with a victory in a nip-and-tuck third set. Tied 27-27, the Gamecocks benefited from a service error by Lipscomb, and then Sophie Riemersma delivered her 13th kill of the night on match point.
Garvey took over the JSU program in 2018 and delivered Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championships in 2019 and the 2020 season that was postponed to the spring of 2021 because of Covid.
His current JSU team is 21-5, including 9-4 in the ASUN and tied for fourth place. With three matches left, JSU trails Liberty (11-2), Florida Gulf Coast (10-3) and Central Arkansas (10-3). Lipscomb (12-12, 9-4) slipped into a tie for fourth.
When facing the top three teams, JSU has beaten Liberty and Central Arkansas and lost in five sets to FGCU.
—Reimersma led the team in kills, while Courtney Glotzbach added nine. Lena Kindermann had eight.
—Eric Carmichael had 12 digs, six assists and a pair of service aces. Brooklyn Schiffli added 11 digs.
—Claire Ochs had 35 assists and five digs.
—Katie Montgomery, Zoe Gonzales and Glotzbach each had three blocks.
—JSU will travel to Austin Peay (12-12, 5-8) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
