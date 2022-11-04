 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: Garvey gets milestone win as JSU sweeps Lipscomb

JSU coach Todd Garvey

Todd Garvey got his 100th win at Jacksonville State's head volleyball coach Friday night, as the Gamecocks swept Lipscomb on the road 25-22, 25-19, 29-27.

JSU closed it out with a victory in a nip-and-tuck third set. Tied 27-27, the Gamecocks benefited from a service error by Lipscomb, and then Sophie Riemersma delivered her 13th kill of the night on match point.

