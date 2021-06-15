JSU volleyball: Garvey adds Rombach, Coomes to coach staff

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State volleyball coach Todd Garvey announced the addition of two new assistant coaches on Tuesday.
The Gamecocks will welcome back a familiar face to the sidelines this fall with the hiring of former volleyball standout and 2019 Eagle Owl Award winner Mackenzie Rombach. Radford’s Jordan Coomes will also join the staff as JSU adds a new assistant coaching position this season. The additions come after the departure of former assistant Jacob Hepp.
Rombach played for the Gamecocks from 2015-18 and, as a senior, was a part of Garvey's first JSU team in 2018. She spent the 2020-21 season as a graduate assistant at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
"Kenzie is one of my favorite players that I have had the opportunity to coach," Garvey said in a news release. "She was an amazing player, but she is an even better person. Bringing her back to JSU was a no-brainer. She is extremely driven, well-liked by everyone, has a high volleyball IQ and will make a great coach. I am thrilled to have her back home at JSU."
JSU also welcomes Coomes, fresh off her playing career at Radford, where she played in 91 total matches and compiled 658 assists, 493 digs and 72 aces.
"We had a lot of great candidates reach out to us for the position, but as I went through the interview process Jordan really stood out," Garvey said. "She is extremely passionate about the sport of volleyball, and making coaching a career. As I talked to those that know her, they all kept saying how great of a person and leader she is and how good of a coach and recruiter she can be. I'm excited to add Jordan to the coaching staff."