JSU volleyball: Gamecocks win to set up ASUN showdown with Florida Gulf Coast

Next up, Florida Gulf Coast.
Jacksonville State polished off Liberty 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 in volleyball Saturday, setting up a showdown with the ASUN Conference's two best teams Sunday.
JSU (19-4, 9-1 ASUN) leads the West Division, while Florida Gulf Coast (18-4, 10-0) is the East leader. They'll play Sunday at 5 p.m. at Jacksonville University. This weekend is an ASUN crossover in which teams from the West and East play each other.
A win over Florida Gulf Coast would mean plenty in JSU's race for the league's overall title. The Gamecocks won championships the past two years in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Saturday's win over Jacksonville pushed JSU's win streak to eight in a row. The Gamecocks have won 23 straight sets. Also, they've swept 14 opponents this season.
Liberty dropped to 8-9, including 4-6 in the ASUN.
Four to know
--Kylee Quigley led JSU with a career-high 19 kills, while Addie Halverson added nine and Katie Montgomery eight.
--Lexie Libs turned in 43 assists and seven digs.
--Erin Carmichael had 16 digs and two assists, while Brooklyn Schiffli had 11 digs, which is her ninth match this season in double-figures.
--Lena Kindermann and Zoe Gonzales had two blocks each. Kindermann also had seven kills.