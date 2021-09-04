JSU volleyball: Gamecocks win one for injured teammate

In a match dedicated to injured teammate Courtney Glotzbach, the Jacksonville State volleyball team rallied from behind to beat Charleston Southern on Saturday 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19.
The players wrote "#9" on the backs of their hands for Glotzbach, who wears No. 9.
This was part of Charleston Southern's tournament. JSU (5-1) fell Friday in their tournament opener to Wyoming, which was the Gamecocks' first match since Glotzbach, an all-conference performer in the spring, went down with a knee injury.
This was for you today @courtneyglotz Hang in there! We miss you & will keep fighting for you! pic.twitter.com/4vq2YGHSrf— Todd Garvey (@t_garvey5) September 4, 2021
On Saturday, JSU dropped the first set and played a tight second set. Charleston Southern had tied JSU 24-24 before Lexie Libs scored on a kill and then Charleston made an attack error on set point.
JSU finished strong in winning the last two sets.
Four to know
--Libs finished with 43 assists, six kills and four digs.
--Lena Kindermann had a team-high 18 kills and a .500 hitting percentage.
--Kaylie Milton turned in 12 kills and 10 digs. Addie Halverson contributed 11 kills.
--Erin Carmichael had 11 digs, and Brooklyn Schiffli and Sadie Brown each had five.