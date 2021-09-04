You are the owner of this article.
JSU volleyball: Gamecocks win one for injured teammate

The players wrote "#9" on the backs of their hands for Glotzbach, who wears No. 9.

In a match dedicated to injured teammate Courtney Glotzbach, the Jacksonville State volleyball team rallied from behind to beat Charleston Southern on Saturday 23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19.

This was part of Charleston Southern's tournament. JSU (5-1) fell Friday in their tournament opener to Wyoming, which was the Gamecocks' first match since Glotzbach, an all-conference performer in the spring, went down with a knee injury.

On Saturday, JSU dropped the first set and played a tight second set. Charleston Southern had tied JSU 24-24 before Lexie Libs scored on a kill and then Charleston made an attack error on set point.

JSU finished strong in winning the last two sets.

Four to know

--Libs finished with 43 assists, six kills and four digs.

--Lena Kindermann had a team-high 18 kills and a .500 hitting percentage.

--Kaylie Milton turned in 12 kills and 10 digs. Addie Halverson contributed 11 kills.

--Erin Carmichael had 11 digs, and Brooklyn Schiffli and Sadie Brown each had five.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

