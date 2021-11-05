JSU volleyball: Gamecocks win for 10th time in last 11 matches

Jacksonville State scored its 10th volleyball win in its last 11 matches with a 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21 win at North Alabama on Friday night. The win wrapped up first place in the ASUN Conference's West Division.
The only loss suffered in that span by the Gamecocks (22-5, 12-2 ASUN) was to league-leading Florida Gulf Coast.
JSU appeared to be sailing to a sweep before dropping the third set. Then in the fourth, UNA managed to tie it midway through at 15-15. JSU forged ahead and led 21-19 late. The Gamecocks polished off the match by scoring four of the remaining six points. Lena Kindermann had two kills, while Kylee Quigley and Katie Montgomery had one each in that stretch.
The Gamecocks will play at Central Arkansas on Nov. 12 and at Lipscomb on Nov. 14 before playing in the ASUN tournament Nov. 18-20.
Four to know
—Kindermann led JSU with 16 kills and a .483 hitting percentage. Katie Montgomery added 11 kills, and Quigley had 10. Zoe Gonzales added nine.
—Lexie Libs had 44 assists, 10 digs, two service aces and four kills.
—Erin Carmichael had 15 digs and three assists, while Quigley added eight digs. Brooklyn Schiffli had five digs.
—Gonzales had seven blocks, while Kindermann had five and Montgomery four.