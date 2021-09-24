JSU volleyball: Gamecocks win ASUN opener

So far, so good.
Jacksonville State is unbeaten in its first season in a different conference. The Gamecocks won their ASUN Conference opener Friday night by sweeping Stetson 25-10, 25-15, 25-13.
JSU (11-3) got a season-high 17 blocks, which is the second most in one match in program history. It's also the most in a three-set match. Zoe Gonzales led the way with two solo blocks and 11 block assists for 13 overall, which is a school record. Kim Krutsinger set the old record with 11 in 2017.
"I thought our defense carried us tonight. We were really locked in on the scouting report and what we needed to do against each player, and it really showed," JSU coach Todd Garvey said in a news release. "Zoe had an unbelievable blocking performance. We see her potential every day at practice, and she had her breakout game tonight."
This is part of a three-day ASUN Crossover. JSU will face North Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Kennesaw State on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Three to know
--Kylee Quigley and Lena Kindermann each had nine kills as the Gamecocks outhit Stetson .274 to minus-.053
--Lexie Libs had a team-high 29 kills and 11 digs.
--Erin Carmichael had a season-high 15 digs.
ASUN Crossover schedule
Saturday, Sept. 25
Stetson vs. North Alabama, noon
Central Arkansas vs. Kennesaw State, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. North Florida, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Central Arkansas vs. Stetson, 11 a.m.
North Florida vs. North Alabama, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State, 5 p.m.