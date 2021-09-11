JSU volleyball: Gamecocks top three-win weekend with four-set victory over Southern Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State swept three matches for the second time in three weekends, capping the JSU Invitational with a 12-25, 25-20, 25-23, 29-27 win Saturday over Southern Mississippi.
Jacksonville State also swept three matches in the Gamecock Classic a couple of weeks ago. The Gamecocks are now 9-1.
After losing the first set, JSU roared back in the second set, starting 6-2 and leading the whole way. USM trimmed the JSU lead to 21-20, but the Gamecocks took the final four points.
After taking the second set, JSU and USM locked into a tight fourth set. JSU led 13-6 and 17-10 at one point before the Golden Eagles rallied. Tied 27-27, the Gamecocks separated with a USM service error followed by a game-clinching kill by Kylee Quigley.
What to know
—Lena Kindermann had a season-high 19 kills to pace JSU. Quigley and Sadie Brown each had seven kills.
—Lexie Libs had 41 assists, nine digs and three assists.
—Katie Montgomery had six kills and five blocks. Erin Carmichael had a team-high 11 digs.
Who said
—Head coach Todd Garvey on the leadership of Libs: "Lexie is the heart of this team and is a great leader for this team. The players feed off her energy. Her energy has been awesome, and her effort has been awesome ever since she has been here."
—Garvey on this win and Saturday night's five-set win over South Alabama: "I don't think we played our best tonight or against South Alabama. What I think is awesome is that we didn't quit and kept grinding. We found a way to win, which is awesome. I thought we served the ball really good, and I thought we played really good defense when we needed to."
Next up
—The Gamecocks will travel to West Lafayette, Ind., for the Stacey Clark Classic. They'll face Purdue on Friday at 9:30 a.m., Tennessee on Friday at 4 p.m. and Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at 10 a.m. Garvey was a volunteer assistant coach at Purdue in 2015, his first college job. The current head coach, Dave Shondell, was the head coach then, too.