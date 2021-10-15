JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sweep defending ASUN champions

Jacksonville State swept defending ASUN Conference champion Lipscomb at home Friday 25-21, 25-15, 25-21.
JSU (16-4, 6-1 ASUN) is in first place in the ASUN West, followed by Lipscomb (9-9, 6-2).
JSU has won five straight matches and 14 sets in a row.
"I was really proud of how we just came out so focused and competed hard for every point," JSU coach Todd Garvey said in a news release. "The first two sets were the most focused we've been all year. We were dialed into what we needed to do offensively and defensively and executed the game plan perfectly.
"I think a lot of that comes with maturity and they are a group of players who have won before and know what it takes to win and so I was super proud of their effort and energy tonight. I thought it was awesome, especially that third set when things weren't going our way and we got down 18-11, to have the fight and determination to not give up."
The only set JSU didn't control from the start was the third, in which Lipscomb led nearly the whole way. The Bison led by as much as seven late in the set at 18-11, but JSU scored nine of the next 11 points, tying it 20-20 on Addie Halverson's ace. A Lipscomb attack error put JSU up 21-20. After Lipscomb tied it again 21-21, JSU reeled off four points on a kill by Lena Kindermann, a kill by Kylee Quigley, a kill by Katie Montgomery and one more kill by Quigley on match point.
"I thought defensively we really stepped it up that third set," Garvey said in the release. "To come back from 18-11 you must be clicking on offense and defense, and we did. I have a lot of respect for Lipscomb and their program. They have a great team and they have dominated this conference the past 10 or 15 years so it was a great win for us to beat a good, gutsy team like Lipscomb."
Four to know
—JSU had a hitting percentage of .358, including .424 by Kindermann, who had 18 kills. Halverson posted a .526 hitting percentage and 12 kills. Quigley and Montgomery had 10 kills earch.
—Lexie Libs had 46 assists, while Erin Carmichael adde four. Carmichael had 15 digs, while Quigley added eight. Libs and Brooklyn Schiffli each had five.
—Montgomery and Zoe Gonzales each had two blocks.
—JSU will host Central Arkansas (4-11, 2-4) Saturday on a rare fall weekend when the football team is off. The match is set for 4 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum.