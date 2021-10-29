JSU volleyball: Gamecocks sweep Bellarmine as Garvey gets to clear the bench

Jacksonville State blitzed visiting Bellarmine 25-9, 25-20, 25-18 in volleyball Friday night, giving the Gamecocks their 15th sweep of the season.
JSU (20-5, 10-2 ASUN) remains in first place in the East Division over second-place Lipscomb (10-11, 7-4). The Gamecocks have four matches left, including Saturday's home date with Eastern Kentucky at 4:30 p.m.
JSU senior setter Lexie Libs also broke the 4,000-assist barrier for the Gamecocks. With 41 in the match, she now has 4,032 for her career.
"She is unbelievable. I can't say enough about her. Not only is she a tremendous setter, but you put together her leadership, her fight, her determination, her heart, how smart she is, and I wouldn't trade her for any setter in the country," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "I think she does a fantastic job, and we are definitely going to miss having her. She is like family to me; I've known her since she has been 12 years old and it's awesome to see her get that great achievement."
Five to know
—The Gamecocks played 15 of the 16 players on the roster. The only player who didn't appear on the court was Courtney Glotzbach, who is out after undergoing knee surgery earlier in the season. Nine different players at least one kill, and nine had at least one dig, while 12 players at least one or the other.
—Katie Montgomery and Lena Kindermann tied for team-high honors with 10 kills each. Kylee Quigley added seven, and Zoe Gonzales, Kaylie Milton and Sadie Brown each had five.
—Montgomery also added five digs, two blocks and a pair of service aces, including one on match point to close out the victory.
—In addition to her team-high 41 assists, Libs had seven digs.
—Erin Carmichael had a team-high eight digs, while Quigley and Milton each had four.