JSU volleyball: Gamecocks suffer first loss, but they're still OVC co-champions

Jacksonville State's dream of an unbeaten regular season ended with 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 loss at Morehead State on Monday.
JSU beat Morehead State on Sunday, and both teams finished the regular season 15-1. They're regular-season Ohio Valley Conference co-champions, but Morehead State will host the four-team OVC tournament Thursday and Friday.
Morehead State won the tiebreaker, which is set differential. JSU won the Sunday match 3-2, but Morehead didn't drop a set in its Monday win.
The Gamecocks will face Southeast Missouri in Thursday's round, while Morehead State will play either Southern Illinois-Edwardsville or Austin Peay.
Four to know
—JSU entered the match leading the OVC in hitting percentage at .317. The Gamecocks were .272 in Saturdays' match but struggled at .134 in Monday's loss.
—Courtney Glotzbach had a team-high nine kills in Monday's match, while Lena Kindermann added seven. Kaylie Milton and Sadie Brown each had six. Brown also had a team-high six blocks.
—Lesie Libs had 28 assists and seven digs, while Erin Carmichael had 16 digs. Milton and Tahya Pozorski each had eight.
—Olivia Lohmeier paced Morehead State with 15 kills, while Mia Swearingen had 10. Bridget Bessler had 41 assists and 11 digs.