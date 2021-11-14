JSU volleyball: Gamecocks still ASUN West's top seed after five-set loss at Lipscomb

Jacksonville State's volleyball team suffered a shocking loss at Lipscomb on Sunday. The Gamecocks won the first two sets but then dropped three straight to make the score 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-8.
In the fourth set, JSU trailed by as many as seven points and were behind 23-17 before scorign six straight. Lipscomb scored a point followed by a JSU point on a Lena Kindermann kill to make it 24-24, but Lipscomb followed with two more points to take the set.
In the fifth set, the Bison won the first four points and nine of the first 11 to go up 9-2. JSU staged another rally, won five of the next six points and trailed 10-7.
That was JSU's last gasp, as Lipscomb followed with three straight points on its way to closing out the match.
Five to know
—The ASUN tournament will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla., and JSU (23-6, 13-3 ASUN) entered the weekend already having clinched the No. 1 seed out of the West Division. The Gamecocks will play the East's No. 4 seed, Stetson. The winner will play Friday against either East No. 2 Kennesaw State or West No. 3 Eastern Kentucky. Lipscomb (14-12, 11-5) is the No. 2 seed out of the West and will play East No. 3 North Florida in the first round.
—Kindermann finished with a team-high 16 kills, whiel Addie Halverson added 15.
—Kylee Quigley had 13 kills and 19 digs. That's her 10th time this season to have double-digit kills and sixth time to have double-digit digs. It's her fourth double-double.
—Katie Montgomery had nine kills and seven blocks. Zoe Gonzales had five kills and five blocks.
—Lexie Libs had 46 assists and eight digs. Erin Carmichael had 12 digs, and Kaylie Milton had six and Brooklyn Schiffli five.