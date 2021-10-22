JSU volleyball: Gamecocks stage another sweep for seventh straight victory

Another match, another win, another sweep.
Jacksonville State blitzed host Jacksonville University 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 in an ASUN Conference volleyball match Friday night. That stretched JSU's win streak to seven straight and its set streak to 20. The Gamecocks have swept 13 opponents this season.
"I thought tonight we showed a lot of mental toughness to play in that environment and not get rattled at all, block out the crowd and play our game, stay focused the whole time," JSU coach Todd Garvey said in a news release. "I thought that showed a lot of maturity and mental toughness, which is awesome to see."
JSU (18-4, 8-1 ASUN) remained alone atop the West Division.
This match was part of a three-day divisional crossover meeting. JSU also will play Liberty (8-8, 4-5) on Saturday at 5 p.m. and East Division leader Florida Gulf Coast (17-4, 9-0) on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Four to know
—Katie Montgomery led JSU in kills against JU with 11, while Lena Kindermann and Addie Halverson each added nine.
—Lexie Libs had 32 assists and four digs for JSU.
—Kaylie Milton contributed a team-high 10 digs, while Kylee Quigley added seven and Erin Carmichael and Brooklyn Schiffli had six each.
—Zoe Gonzales added five kills and five blocks for JSU.