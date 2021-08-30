JSU volleyball: Gamecocks' Schiffli wins conference honors

The ASUN Conference has honored Jacksonville State's Brooklyn Schiffli as the league's freshman volleyball player of the week. The ASUN office released the news Monday.
Schiffli, is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist, and in three matches this weekend in the Gamecock Classic, she had 35 digs, including 13 against both Alabama State and Middle Tennessee State. She also had five assists.
JSU won all three matches.
"Brooklyn had a fantastic weekend, especially for it being opening weekend of her freshman year," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "She was all over the place on defense and provided great energy for the team. I'm excited to see what she can do this season."
JSU (3-0) will host Chattanooga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before a road trip to Charleston, S.C., next weekend.