JSU volleyball: Gamecocks run into Morehead State roadblock in OVC tourney finals

For the second straight year, Jacksonville State's dream of an OVC volleyball tournament crown ended at the hands of Morehead State.
The second-seeded Gamecocks fell 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 to top-seeded Morehead State in Friday's finals. This was JSU's first appearance in the championship match since 2009. The Gamecocks made the semifinals last year before losing to Morehead in straight sets.
JSU finished at 16-2, with both losses coming to Morehead State, the OVC tourney host. The Gamecocks also have a win over the Eagles (16-1) this season, but Morehead was too strong in the OVC finals. The Eagles will get the NCAA automatic berth that goes to the league tournament champion.
In the opening set, Morehead State bolted in front 8-3 and then held an 11-8 advantage when the Eagles took control for good. They scored seven of the next eight points for a commanding 18-9 lead and cruised from there.
In the second set, JSU trailed only 18-16 before the Eagles scored four straight points. After a Morehead service error gave JSU a point, the Eagles scored three more to close out the set.
In the third set, Morehead State scored the first six points. JSU climbed back, and after a Courtney Glotzbach kill, a Lena Kindermann kill and a Morehead error, the Gamecocks trailed only 18-16. The Eagles then scored six straight points to take control for good.
Four to know
—JSU entered as the OVC's top team in hitting percentage at .303. Against Morehead State, the Gamecocks managed only .143 as they had only 34 kills to 19 hitting errors.
—Kindermann and Glotzbach each had seven kills. Kaylie Milton and Katie Montgomery each had six, and Addie Halverson contributed four.
—Lexie Libs had 30 assists and a team-high 11 digs. Erin Carmichael had nine digs, and Tahya Pozorski added seven. Kylee Quigley added three.
—Kindermann and Sadie Brown each had five blocks.