JSU volleyball: Gamecocks roar past Central Arkansas for 23rd win

Jacksonville State scored its 23rd win of the year with a 25-19, 25-10, 27-25 win at Central Arkansas on Friday night.
The Gamecocks (23-5, 13-2 ASUN) matched the win total of JSU's 2017 team, which needed 36 matches to get to 23 victories. Only three other teams have won more matches in JSU history: 1997 (25 wins), 2006 (24 wins) and 2009 (27 wins).
This also marked JSU's 17th sweep of the season and 11th win in its last 12 matches.
The Gamecocks will play at Lipscomb on Sunday at 1 p.m. to wrap up the regular season. The ASUN tournament will be Nov. 18-20 in Fort Myers, Fla. JSU already has clinched the No. 1 seed out of the West Division.
Five to know
--JSU led 22-11 in the third set before unloading the bench. UCA went on a 14-2 run, getting to set point at 25-24. A Sadie Brown kill made it 25-25. A Taylor Thomas kill put JSU up by a point, and Zoe Gonzales and Macie Garrison blocked a kill attempt to clinch the set and the match.
--Lena Kindermann had 13 kills for JSU, while Addie Halverson added nine and Kylie Quigley seven.
--JSU served 11 aces, including three by Erin Carmichael and two each by Quigley, Brooklyn Schiffli and Katie Montgomery.
--Lexie Libs had 32 assists, while Garrison added three.
--Schiffli had eight digs, while Carmichael added six and Libs and Quigley five each. Montgomery and Linderman each had three blocks.