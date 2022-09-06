 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: Gamecocks return from Clemson tired but with three more wins

Jacksonville State's volleyball team takes a team photo after sweeping three matches in the Clemson Invitational, including the Gamecocks' second Power Five victory of the season.

JACKSONVILLE — Who could blame Katie Montgomery for being tired?

She and her Jacksonville State volleyball teammates played a total of 13 sets in three matches over about 27 hours this past weekend at the Clemson (S.C.) Invitational. And, that time frame includes preparation for each match, food, sleep and, oh yeah, homework.

