JSU volleyball: Gamecocks rallies to turn back Morehead State, clinch share of OVC title

Jacksonville State clinched at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference volleyball championship with a 20-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-8 win at Morehead State on Sunday.
Both teams entered unbeaten, and JSU is now 15-0, while Morehead State is 14-1. They'll face off again Monday at 1 p.m. in the season's final match, and a JSU win will clinch the championship outright.
The OVC winner will get to host the four-team league tournament Thursday and Friday. If Morehead State wins Monday, the tiebreaker will be set differential in their matches. If they're tied there, too, the point differential in their matches.
Either way, JSU now has two straight OVC regular-season titles to go with the one the Gamecocks won outright last season.
The Gamecocks were down and nearly out of Sunday's match in the fourth set. Morehead State led nearly the whole way and held a 19-15 advantage, but JSU managed three straight points on two kills by Courtney Glotzbach and one by Kaylie Milton.
Morehead State clung to the lead and managed to stay ahead 21-19 before JSU rallied again. Lena Kindermann had two straight kills to make it 21-21. Milton added three in a row to make it 24-21. After a Morehead State point, Kindermann delivered a final kill to win the set.
In the fifth set, JSU scored the first four points and held control for the rest of the match.
Four to know
—Kindermann finished with a match-high 26 points. She also had a hitting percentage of .385, which led the Gamecocks.
—Glotzbach had 17 kills, and Milton had 12, including seven in that huge fourth set. Katie Montgomery had eight kills.
—Lexie Libs had 54 assists, 20 digs and three blocks. Erin Carmichael had 28 digs, and Tahya Pozorski contributed eight. Milton had five.
—Glotzbach and Sadie Brown had four blocks each.