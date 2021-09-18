JSU volleyball: Gamecocks pulled out victory on last day of Purdue event

Jacksonville State dropped two of three matches this weekend at the Stacey Clark Classic that Purdue hosted.
At least the Gamecocks are headed home on the heels of a win. After falling to No. 9-ranked Purdue 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 and No. 22 Tennessee 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 on Friday, JSU rallied Saturday morning and beat Purdue Fort Wayne 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16.
JSU (10-3) will host the ASUN Crossover next weekend when they face Stetson on Friday at 6 p.m., North Florida on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Kennesaw State on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Kennesaw State was picked third in the ASUN preseason volleyball poll, while North Florida was fourth, Jacksonville State fifth and Stetson seventh.
Four to know
--Against Purdue Fort Wayne, Lena Kindermann had 20 kills, while Kylee Quigley added 17 kills and 15 digs. Kaylie Milton contributed 11 kills. Quigley finished with a team-high 34 kills for the three matches.
--Lexie Libs had 45 assists and eight digs. Brooklyn Schiffli added 13 digs, and Erin Carmichael had nine. Libs compiled 101 assists for the three matches.
--In the loss to Purdue, Addie Halverson had 10 kills, while Katie Montgomery added nine. Carmichael had 12 digs, while Quigley and Schiffli each had 10. Libs had nine. Montgomery served three aces.
--In the loss to the Vols, Quigley had 12 kills and Kindermann had 10. Carmichael contributed 10 digs, Libs added nine, and Schiffli had eight.
ASUN Crossover schedule
Friday, Sept. 24
North Alabama vs. Kennesaw State, noon
Central Arkansas vs. North Florida, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. Stetson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Stetson vs. North Alabama, noon
Central Arkansas vs. Kennesaw State, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. North Florida, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Central Arkansas vs. Stetson, 11 a.m.
North Florida vs. North Alabama, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State, 5 p.m.