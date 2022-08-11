JSU volleyball: Gamecocks picked second behind Florida Gulf Coast in ASUN preseason poll

Jacksonville State is picked to finish second in ASUN Conference volleyball this year, according to the league's preseason coaches poll.
Defending champion Florida Gulf Coast was picked first. The Gamecocks won the ASU West Division championship last year and finished runner-up in the league tournament. They posted a 25-7 record, including 13-3 in the ASUN.
Fifth-year seniors Lena Kindermann and Zoe Gonzales were picked for the preseason all-conference team. The honor marks the second straight for Kindermann.
In 2021, Kindermann led the Gamecocks with 393 kills, averaging 3.64 per set, and was named the All-ASUN first team, ASUN all-academic team and ASUN all-tournament team last season.
In just her first season with the Gamecocks last year, Gonzales led the ASUN with a .375 hitting percentage and led JSU with 91 total blocks. The senior middle blocker set a three-set match blocking record when she totaled 13 against Stetson and was named to the All-ASUN Second Team.
The Gamecocks return four of their top five attack leaders from last season in Kindermann, Kylee Quigley, Katie Montgomery, and Gonzales. In addition, Courtney Glotzbach, the 2020 OVC Freshman of the Year, returns to the court after missing last season with an injury.
Erin Carmichael returns as the defensive leader from the back row after totaling 371 digs last season.
Along with the returners, JSU coach Todd Garvey brings in eight newcomers, including the 2021 OVC Setter of the Year Claire Ochs from SEMO and outside hitter Sophie Riemersma from Miami (Ohio).
JSU will have 14 home matches this season, beginning with the Gamecock Classic tournament on Sept. 9 against Nicholls at 11 a.m.
The Gamecocks will take on UAB in an exhibition in Birmingham on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
