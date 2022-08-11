 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU volleyball: Gamecocks picked second behind Florida Gulf Coast in ASUN preseason poll

JSU volleyball

The Gamecocks fell at Lipscomb in five sets.

 Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

Jacksonville State is picked to finish second in ASUN Conference volleyball this year, according to the league's preseason coaches poll.

Defending champion Florida Gulf Coast was picked first. The Gamecocks won the ASU West Division championship last year and finished runner-up in the league tournament. They posted a 25-7 record, including 13-3 in the ASUN.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.