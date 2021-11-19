JSU volleyball: Gamecocks outlast Kennesaw State to advance to ASUN finals

Jacksonville State scored a thrilling five-set win over Kennesaw State to advance to the ASUN Conference tournament finals.
The Gamecocks (25-6) will play either North Florida (24-6) or Florida Gulf Coast (24-5) for the championship Saturday at 6 p.m. in Fort Myers, Fla. ESPN+ will stream the match. The winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
JSU won Friday 23-25, 25-14, 28-26, 20-25, 15-13, and the Gamecocks needed a rally in the fifth set to do it.
JSU was up 4-3 before Kennesaw reeled off four straight points. The Gamecocks fought back to tie it 9-9 with the help of a couple of Katie Montgomery kills and one from setter Lexie Libs.
A kill by Addie Halverson and a Kennesaw attack error put JSU up 11-9. Kennesaw rallied to make it 11-11, but JSU never trailed again.
Tied 13-13, JSU benefitted from another Kennesaw attack error, and then Lena Kindermann's kill sealed the victory.
JSU also beat Kennesaw State in a regular-season matchup at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Kennesaw State is now 20-9.
Four to know
—Halverson, Montgomery and Kindermann each had 14 kills. For Montgomery, it was another big day, as she had 17 kills in the first-round win over Stetson. She also had a hitting percentage of .382 against Kennesaw.
—Zoe Gonzales had nine kills and four blocks.
—Kylee Quigley had eight kills and 12 digs.
—Lexie Libs had 49 assists and 11 digs. Erin Carmichael had 22 digs, and Brooklyn Schiffli added 10.