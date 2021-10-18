JSU volleyball: Gamecocks' Kindermann earns ASUN co-player of the week award

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State's Lena Kindermann as the league's volleyball co-player of the week.
Kindermann, a 6-2 senior from Germany, started all six sets for the Gamecocks this week and recorded 31 kills as JSU swept both Lipscomb and Central Arkansas. Kennesaw State's Emma Schurfranz was the other co-player of the week.
She recorded a hitting percentage of .464. Against Lipscomb on Friday, Kindermann led JSU with 18 kills while hitting .424 for the match, helping vault the Gamecocks ahead of the Bisons in the ASUN West Division standings.
In Saturday's sweep over Central Arkansas, she added 13 kills while hitting .522.
The Gamecocks are on a six-game win-streak and sit in first place of the ASUN West Division standings and are just one spot behind Florida Gulf Coast in the overall standings with a 7-1 league record.
Kindermann ranks fourth overall in the ASUN with a .356 hitting percentage on the season and leads the league in hitting percentage amongst players with 500 or more total attacks. Additionally, she is second in kills per set (3.17) and third in kills (256).
Jax State (17-4) will continue conference play this week in the second ASUN Crossover event of the season. The Gamecocks will take on Jacksonville (Friday, 5 p.m.), Liberty (Saturday, 5 p.m.) and Florida Gulf Coast (Sunday, 5 p.m.)
The honor marks Kindermann's first career ASUN Player of the Week award and is the second of the season for the Gamecocks. Lexie Libs earned the award earlier in the week. In addition, Erin Carmichael was named defensive player of the week two weeks ago and freshman Brooklyn Schiffli was named the freshman of the week earlier in the year.