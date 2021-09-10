JSU volleyball: Gamecocks keep winning, and Kindermann keeps leading

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's volleyball team has had its share of injuries this year, as four different starters have missed time at one point or another.
Even so, at least one constant has remained — senior Lena Kindermann. She was the Ohio Valley Conference's co-hitter of the year last spring, and has been just as good this fall for JSU, which has won seven of its first eight matches this season.
Her 84 kills are at least 30 more than anyone else on the team. Head coach Todd Garvey said she's grown as much in her JSU career as anyone he's coached.
"A lot of what she's accomplished is hard work, and that's paid off, but most of it is mindset," Garvey said. "She's learned to believe in herself. She gets a big kill now and she celebrates. When she was a freshman, she didn't want that spotlight and was super nervous. I think it's awesome to see her come out of her shell."
She not only has developed into one of the program's all-time best outside hitters, but she's grown into a team leader as well. She serves as one of the team's captains along with fifth-year seniors Lexie Libs and Kaylie Milton, and Garvey said Lindermann has learned to be more of a vocal leader.
"When I was a freshman, I was scared of everything," Kindermann said, smiling. "I kind of had to find my place here and get along with everyone and grow into that role as a captain and a team player."
Garvey pointed out a moment before a recent match as a sign of her growth and leadership. He said that when Kindermann arrived at JSU, she said one of her goals was to have 1,000 kills.
She got it recently, and in fact, she's up to 1,027 career kills now. She's one of only 22 players in JSU history to get at least 1,000.
So, the program honored her before a win over Alabama State, awarding her a game ball. Her response? When she got to the sideline, she gave the ball to teammate Courtney Glotzbach, who has a knee injury and is out for the season.
"Lena's freshman year she was probably the least hardest worker on the team, and I think that was because that's what she was used to," Garvey said. "Now, I think she's one of the hardest workers, and people see that and respect her. They respect her opinion. Lexie, Kylie and her were our captains last year, too, but this year, she's stepped up even more. That's awesome to see."
Four to know
—The Gamecocks are hosting the Jax State Invitational this weekend, and JSU opened with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-22 win over Nicholls, which has been displaced because of damage by Hurricane Ida to their home of Thibodaux, La. Nicholls dropped to 5-2.
—Kindermann had 12 kills and three digs in the win, while Addie Halverson had a season-high 10 kills and three digs.
—Erin Carmichael added eight digs and four assists, while Kylee Quigley added five kills and six digs. Milton had eight kills and four digs.
—Libs contributed 22 assists, three kills and three digs, despite not playing the third set. Macie Garrison came off the bench to serve as setter and has 12 assists and two digs.