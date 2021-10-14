JSU volleyball: Gamecocks host Lipscomb, Central Arkansas this weekend

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State will host a pair of ASUN Conference volleyball matches this weekend, and the lead in the league's West Division will be at stake.
Jacksonville State (15-4, 5-1 ASUN) will face Lipscomb (8-8, 5-1) tonight at 6. They're the two co-leaders in the West.
On Saturday, JSU will host Central Arkansas (4-11, 2-4) on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Gamecocks' football team is off this weekend, leaving JSU fans free for volleyball action, if they wish.
Lipscomb's only ASUN loss came to Florida Gulf Coast, which is 7-0 in the league and leads the ASUN East Division. JSU's only loss came to North Florida, which is 5-1 in the ASUN and second in the East.
The latest volleyball Ratings Percentage Index shows Florida Gulf Coast at No. 49, North Florida at 65th, JSU at 87th and Lipscomb at 149th.
The Gamecocks are 11-1 this season at home and 19-1 in the last two seasons.