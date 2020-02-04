JSU volleyball: Gamecocks hire two new assistants

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's volleyball program has added two new staff members for its indoor and beach teams.
Head coach Todd Garvey added assistant coach Jacob Hepp, who was an assistant under Garvey at JSU in 2018. He replaces former assistant Justin Sanders, who took a position at Wofford.
Hepp began his coaching career at Atherton High in 2011 in his hometown of Louisville, Ky. He soon moved across town to help powerhouse Sacred Heart Academy. At the time, Garvey was head coach at Mercy Academy.
Garvey's 2014 national champion team finished 40-1, losing only to Hepp's Sacred Heart bunch in five sets. Hepp moved into the collegiate ranks in 2016 at Lindsey Wilson College, and later joined Garvey at JSU as a volunteer in 2018.
Also joining the Gamecocks' staff is beach and indoor assistant, Brandon Edwards, who was a student assistant at Western Kentucky in 2015-18 and was a volunteer assistant at for WKU in 2019.
At JSU, Edwards will take a leading role in guiding JSU's young beach volleyball program that begins its first season of Ohio Valley Conference competition later this spring. The Gamecocks open their 2020 beach schedule March 20 with an OVC doubleheader against Chattanooga at South Beach Volleyball in Anniston.
"I'm excited to add both Jacob and Brandon to the coaching staff to join (graduate assistant) Ca'Layci (Coffey) and myself," Garvey was quoted as saying in a news release. "Jacob is someone who I have known for 10 years. He has a lot of experience at a high level in the high school, club, and collegiate level. His passion for the game and experience in the gym will be a valuable asset to our program.
"Having been around the WKU program and Travis Hudson and his staff the past five years Brandon has learned a lot from a great program that he can bring to the table. Like Jacob he also has a big passion for the game of volleyball and we are thrilled to add him to the staff."
Jacksonville State's 2020 fall schedule will be released later this spring.