JSU volleyball: Gamecocks head to ASUN tourney; Kindermann receives more honors

JSU volleyball

Jacksonville State's volleyball team practices Wednesday at Allen Arena at Lipscomb University, which is hosting the ASUN tournament.

 Courtesy photo by Logan Maddox/JSU

Lena Kindermann kills it in the classroom and on the court.

As Jacksonville State prepares to play in the ASUN Conference volleyball tournament, ace outside hitter Lena Kindermann has landed on the league's all-academic team. In addition, she made first-team all-ASUN for the second straight year. She made all-Ohio Valley Conference twice before that.

