JSU volleyball: Gamecocks head to ASUN tourney; Kindermann receives another honor

Lena Kindermann kills it in the classroom, too.
As Jacksonville State prepares to play in the ASUN Conference volleyball tournament, ace outside hitter Lena Kindermann has landed on the league's all-academic team.
A native of Germany, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in English with a 4.0 grade point average. She is working on a master's in English and has compiled a 3.75 GPA in graduate courses at JSU.
She is in her fifth year on the JSU volleyball team and has 1,726 career kills, which ranks second in school history. She has an ASUN-leading 390 kills this season and is third in the league in hitting percentage at .338. She has made first-team all-conference three times and appears headed toward a fourth selection in the coming days.
The Gamecocks will open play in the eight-team ASUN tournament Thursday at Allen Arena on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville. Third-seeded JSU (24-5) will face sixth-seeded Kennesaw State (17-9) at 1 p.m. The winner will play in Friday's semifinals at 4 p.m. against either North Florida (12-16) or defending champion Florida Gulf Coast (23-6), which face off Thursday at 10 a.m.
The finals are Saturday at 7 p.m. ESPN+ will carry broadcast coverage of the JSU matches in the tournament.
What to know
—Jacksonville State last won a conference tournament in 2009. That squad recorded a school-record 27 wins and participated in the NCAA tournament, beating Florida A&M in the opener before losing to Florida State.
—JSU has a chance to avenge regular-season losses this week. When the Gamecocks faced Kennesaw State early in the conference schedule, they lost both times. Since then, Kennesaw has struggled, losing five of its last seven coming into the league tournament. If JSU advances, either North Florida or Florida Gulf Coast awaits, and both teams beat JSU in the regular season.
—The Gamecocks have won five straight and dropped only one set in that run. They've recorded 16 three-set sweeps.
—JSU won 25 matches last season and reached the ASUN finals before falling to Florida Gulf Coast in four sets. Including 24 wins this season, JSU has a combined 49 victories in 2021-22, which is the most in a two-season span in school history.
—Graduate transfer Sophie Riemersma has been especially good lately for JSU. She is riding a seven-match streak of having at least 12 kills per outing. Before this run, she had 12 kills in four previous matches. Her hitting percentage was at least .435 in four matches in her current streak.
—Katie Montgomery, who's in her fifth season at JSU, has a .371 hitting percentage, which leads the ASUN Conference.
—Senior Kylee Quigley is first in the ASUN in aces (45) and aces per set (0.45).
—Graduate transfer Claire Ochs is second in the league in total assists (1,116) and third in assists per set (10.83).
—Since Todd Garvey arrived as head coach in 2018, JSU is 4-0 in the opening round of the conference tournament.
—When Kindermann steps on the court Thursday, she will play in her 142nd match at JSU. That will tie a school record originally set a year ago by former teammate Kaylie Milton. Garvey has coached 103 wins at JSU, and Kindermann has played in all of them.