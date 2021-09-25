JSU volleyball: Gamecocks fall in five sets to ASUN's hottest team

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State hung with the hottest volleyball team in the ASUN Conference on Saturday, but the Gamecocks wound up losing in five sets 25-17, 14-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-9.
This match came on the second day of the three-day ASUN Crossover Event, which JSU is hosting. The six teams from the ASUN's West Division are facing the six teams from the East Division this weekend, with half going to Nashville and the other half going to Jacksonville.
After sweeping Stetson on Friday, JSU (11-4) went five sets with North Florida (13-1), which has won six straight and has the league's best record. The Opsreys got a particularly big game from Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana, a transfer from Missouri where she was an All-Southeastern Conference player. She had 17 kills and 10 digs against JSU.
The Gamecocks had taken command of the match in the fourth set to even it 2-2, but with the fifth set deadlocked 4-4, the Ospreys scored the next three points and never trailed again.
"I think we played really good in spurts, but we weren't very consistent," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "Our serve-receive broke down in a couple of the sets we lost. … It's hard to beat a good defensive team if you're not passing consistently, and we passed great in the sets we beat them, but then we lost the sets where we did not. I think that was the major difference."
On Sunday at 5 p.m., JSU will face ASUN traditional power Kennesaw State (7-6), which was swept by Central Arkansas on Saturday. Lipscomb, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky are tied for the West lead at 1-1 each.
In the preseason poll, JSU was picked fifth, and Kennesaw was third, behind No. 1 Florida Gulf Coast and No. 2 Lipscomb.
Garvey told his players they needed to forget about the North Florida match and move on.
"We just lost a tough one, but we've got one of the best teams in the conference tomorrow in Kennesaw who's dominated this conference for the past 10 years," Garvey said. "They're ranked ahead of us, so we have to get over this loss quickly and come back tomorrow. I know Kennesaw is going to be hungry because they got swept today. They've got a lot of fighters on their team and a good coach, so I know we'll get their best shot."
What to know
—Senior Addie Halverson had 14 kills and three digs to pace JSU, while Lena Kindermann added 13 kills and six blocks.
—Katie Montgomery and Kylee Quigley each had 10 kills. Montgomery added eight blocks, and Quigley contributed six digs.
—Lexie Libs had 48 assists, eight digs and two service aces.
—Erin Carmichael led JSU with 20 digs, while Brooklyn Schiffli had 13.
Who said
—Garvey on Halverson's play: "I thought she played really good. She played well last weekend against Purdue as well. She's kind of been battling a little bit of an injury, so hopefully she'll be OK to play again (Sunday). I really liked what she did. She's going out there and being aggressive and attacking deep into the court, which is tough to stop."
Next up
—JSU and Kennesaw State will play at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Sunday at 5 p.m. Stetson and Central Arkansas will play at 11 a.m., and North Florida and North Alabama will face off at 2 p.m.