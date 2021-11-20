JSU volleyball: Gamecocks fall in ASUN tournament finals

Considering Jacksonville State was picked fifth in the preseason ASUN Conference volleyball poll, maybe second place isn't such a bad thing.
The Gamecocks fell in the ASUN tournament finals to Florida Gulf Coast 25-17, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21 in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday night. FGCU was the East Division champion during the regular season, while JSU won the West Division.
The Gamecocks' Lena Kindermann and Lexie Libs made the all-tournament team.
JSU dropped to 25-7, while Florida Gulf Coast is 26-5 and will receive the ASUN's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Gamecocks' win total is their most since 2009.
Six to know
—Kindermann led JSU with 17 kills, while Addie Halverson added 12 and Katie Montgomery eight.
—Libs had 39 assists, five kills, 11 digs and three aces. Barring an NCAA tournament at-large bid, she finished her career with 4,313 assists, which is third all-time at JSU.
—Erin Carmichael produced 18 digs. Brooklyn Schiffli had 12 digs. Kylee Quigley managed six kills and 12 digs. Kaylie Milton had eight digs.
—Zoe Gonzales had four blocks, while Montgomery added three and Kindermann 2.
—JSU's best set was the second, of course, when the Gamecocks had a hitting percentage of .452.
—JSU coach Todd Garvey on Libs and Milton, who are seniors: "Lexie and Kaylie have meant everything to this program. They totally helped me change the culture of this program and took us from the bottom to the top. They taught us how to fight, play with determination, be winners. They helped us get two championships and a runner-up in two years. I think they brought out the best in everybody else. To see people just totally transform their mindsets and learn how to believe in themselves so much, stems from our two seniors."