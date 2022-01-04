JSU volleyball: Gamecocks add OVC setter of the year

After losing the ASUN Conference volleyball setter of the year to graduation, Jacksonville State has grabbed the Ohio Valley Conference setter of the year out of the transfer portal.
JSU volleyball coach Todd Garvey announced that the Gamecocks have added Claire Ochs, a transfer from Southeast Missouri. She will be a graduate student with one year of eligibility.
The 5-foot-10 setter graduated from SEMO in December with a degree in business administration and will begin graduate school at JSU in the spring 2022 semester.
In addition to joining the Gamecocks indoor volleyball squad for fall 2022, Ochs will also play two seasons of beach volleyball at JSU in 2022 and 2023.
"We are excited to add Claire to the indoor and beach volleyball teams as a grad transfer. I have had a chance to see Claire play a lot over the years in her time at SEMO and have always been impressed with her as both a player and leader," Garvey said in a news release. "She accomplished a lot in her time at SEMO and we think she will fit in really well both on and off the court here at JSU."
Ochs was the OVC's setter of the year as Southeast Missouri won the league's regular-season and tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA tournament. She also is a two-time first-team All-OVC performer and totaled 4,225 assists.
JSU has lost one of the most decorated players in school history in setter Lexie Libs, who has graduated. She was two-time OVC setter of the year and then the ASUN setter of the year.