JSU volleyball: Carmichael's season-high 20 digs help pace Gamecocks' win

Jacksonville State won for the third time in four ASUN Conference matches with a sweep at Eastern Kentucky 25-14, 25-20, 25-20.
The Gamecocks' defense limited EKU to a hitting percentage of just .140. Erin Carmichael led the way with 20 digs, which tied her season high. By comparison, JSU had a hitting percentage of .369
JSU (13-4, 3-1 ASUN) will travel to Louisville to face Bellarmine on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Four to know
—Lena Kindermann had 17 kills to pace JSU and produced a hitting percentage of .538.
—Lexie Libs compiled 40 assists and eight digs. Kylie Quigley produced six digs.
—Addie Halverson had 10 kills, and Katie Montgomery added nine kills and a pair of blocks. Zoe Gonzales had two blocks.
—Eastern Kentucky, which moved from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN like JSU did, is now 4-13, including 1-3 in the league.