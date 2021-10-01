You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU volleyball: Carmichael's season-high 20 digs help pace Gamecocks' win

Erin Carmichael

Erin Carmichael had 20 digs against Eastern Kentucky.

 JSU Photo

Jacksonville State won for the third time in four ASUN Conference matches with a sweep at Eastern Kentucky 25-14, 25-20, 25-20.

The Gamecocks' defense limited EKU to a hitting percentage of just .140. Erin Carmichael led the way with 20 digs, which tied her season high. By comparison, JSU had a hitting percentage of .369

JSU (13-4, 3-1 ASUN) will travel to Louisville to face Bellarmine on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Four to know

—Lena Kindermann had 17 kills to pace JSU and produced a hitting percentage of .538.

—Lexie Libs compiled 40 assists and eight digs. Kylie Quigley produced six digs.

—Addie Halverson had 10 kills, and Katie Montgomery added nine kills and a pair of blocks. Zoe Gonzales had two blocks.

—Eastern Kentucky, which moved from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN like JSU did, is now 4-13, including 1-3 in the league.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.