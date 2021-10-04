JSU volleyball: Carmichael wins ASUN honor as league's defensive player of the week

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State's Erin Carmichael as the league's volleyball defensive player of the week.
Carmichael, a 5-foot-7 libero, compiled 31 digs in six sets played as JSU scored sweeps of Eastern Kentucky on Friday and Bellarmine on Saturday.
Against Eastern Kentucky, she had 20 digs, which tied her season high. She added 11 against Bellarmine.
Carmichael ranks seventh in the ASUN in total digs and digs a set with 197 and 3.23, respectively.
JSU (14-4, 4-1 ASUN) will play at home Friday against North Alabama at 6 p.m.