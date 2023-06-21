JSU volleyball: Breit, Libs highlight OVC's 75th anniversary volleyball team

Even years after last suiting up for Jacksonville State, two of the Gamecocks' best are still being recognized for their accomplished careers.
Former JSU volleyball standouts Abbey Breit and Lexie Libs were named to the OVC's 75th anniversary volleyball team, which recognizes the best volleyball players in the conference's history.
"As part of the celebration of the storied accomplishments of the League, a Committee working in conjunction with current and former schools, captured the 'best-of-the-best' in each sport and celebrate the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports," the conference said in a release.
Breit is regarded as the most accomplished player in the program's history, being named to the all-OVC first team four times (2004 to 2008) during her career. She was also OVC player of the year three times (2004 to 2007) and won the Eagle Owl Award in 2008.
She was named the OVC's female athlete of the year in 2006 and 2007, was tabbed the conference's offensive player of the year three times (2006 to 2008) and was an all-America honorable mention by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2006 and 2007.
Breit was inducted into JSU's athletics hall of fame in 2019.
Libs was named to the all-conference first team three times (2018-2020) while JSU was in the OVC garnered back-to-back OVC setter of the year honors in 2019 and 2020.
She was also named setter of the year for the ASUN Conference in 2021 and was a second-team selection on the conference's all-conference team.
Along with her extensive list of conference honors, she was awarded the Eagle Owl Award in 2022 after a standout senior campaign.
