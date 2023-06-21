 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: Breit, Libs highlight OVC's 75th anniversary volleyball team

Libs and Breit

Abbey Breit (left) and Lexie Libs (right) were named to the Ohio Valley Conference's 75th anniversary volleyball team.

Even years after last suiting up for Jacksonville State, two of the Gamecocks' best are still being recognized for their accomplished careers.

Former JSU volleyball standouts Abbey Breit and Lexie Libs were named to the OVC's 75th anniversary volleyball team, which recognizes the best volleyball players in the conference's history.

