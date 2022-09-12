 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: ASUN taps Gamecocks' Ochs as setter of the year

Jacksonville State's Claire Ochs is the ASUN's volleyball setter of the week.

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State's Claire Ochs as the league's volleyball setter of the week.

JSU won all three matches it played this weekend in its Gamecock Classic, beating Nicholls, South Dakota State and Samford, and Ochs compiled 111 assists, 30 digs, 10 kills and three aces.