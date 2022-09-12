JSU volleyball: ASUN taps Gamecocks' Ochs as setter of the year

The ASUN Conference has named Jacksonville State's Claire Ochs as the league's volleyball setter of the week.
JSU won all three matches it played this weekend in its Gamecock Classic, beating Nicholls, South Dakota State and Samford, and Ochs compiled 111 assists, 30 digs, 10 kills and three aces.
A graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri, she has compiled 341 assists in 32 sets, which is an average of 10.66. She was the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference setter of the year for SEMO, and she ranks second in the ASUN in assists.
JSU (9-0) will play Tuesday night in Montgomery against Alabama state.