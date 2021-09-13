JSU volleyball: ASUN honors Gamecocks' Libs as player of the week

College volleyball season is just getting started, and Jacksonville State already has earned conference honors in its new league.
Senior setter Lexie Libs has been named the ASUN Conference's volleyball player of the week. She helped JSU win all four of its matches last week, improving the Gamecocks' overall mark to 9-1.
That included a win last Tuesday against Alabama A&M and three weekend wins over Nicholls, South Alabama and Southern Mississippi.
North Florida's Rocio Moro was the ASUN's defensive player of the week, and Stetson's Nyah Molina was picked as the freshman of the week.
Libs totaled 120 assists, 22 digs, 15 kills and eight blocks this week as she played in 12 sets. In a five-set win over South Alabama, she had 47 assists, six kills, eight digs and four blocks.
"She is a great leader for this team. I thought her fight and will to win, when we faced adversity, helped us go 3-0 this weekend," JSU coach Todd Garvey said in a news release announcing the honor. "Without having some key pieces to the team available and us being down at times I thought her fight and determination was contagious to the team."
Libs leads the ASUN with 10.53 assists per set.
This weekend, the Gamecocks will travel to West Lafayette, Ind., for the Stacey Clark Classic. They'll face Purdue on Friday at 9:30 a.m., Tennessee on Friday at 4 p.m. and Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday at 10 a.m. Garvey was a volunteer assistant coach at Purdue in 2015, his first college job. The current head coach, Dave Shondell, was the head coach then, too.