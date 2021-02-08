JSU volleyball: Another day, same result: Gamecocks strike down OVC favorite SEMO

JACKSONVILLE — Dear, Jacksonville State volleyball team, your coach can tell you this now:
He's proud of you.
On Monday afternoon, Jacksonville State swept Ohio Valley Conference volleyball favorite Southeast Missouri 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.
This came a day after the Gamecocks opened the home doubleheader with a 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 win over the Redhawks.
"I was proud of them after that first win, but I couldn't let them know that because it wasn't over with yet," JSU third-year coach Todd Garvey said. "We were excited after the first day, but we didn't talk about being excited at all. We talked about how we had to come in and do the same thing tomorrow because a split is not what we want."
JSU dominating SEMO was a bit of a stunning development for the rest of the OVC. The Gamecocks won the 2019 league regular-season championship, but SEMO won the postseason tournament. Also, in this season's preseason poll, the OVC coaches voted SEMO first and JSU second.
Now, after one weekend of OVC play, the Gamecocks sit in first at 2-0, while SEMO is at the bottom at 0-2. With each team scheduled to play only 16 matches — and less if COVID-19 interferes — the Gamecocks provided themselves a huge boost with these two wins.
"It's very exciting ... Just speechless, honestly," said JSU sophomore Erin Carmichael, a ball of energy who had a game-high 24 digs Monday. "Can't describe it, because that was the team we needed to beat to begin the season and set the mood for the rest of the season."
Coming into the day, Garvey figured it wouldn't be easy at all to beat a team like SEMO two straight days. He said that around the country, the team that won the first match of these doubleheaders often lost the second one. He said it might be "10 times as hard" to win the second time as it was the first.
"The win today says a lot about the girls we've had over the past two years," Garvey said. "Two years ago, we would've had a letdown today. I think they've all gotten mentally tougher and know that for us to be good, we have to bring the stuff that we can control, which is our focus and our effort and our energy. We knew we were going to get their best shot today, so we had to play better than yesterday."
JSU did it with a similar formula to what it used Sunday: quality play from its front-line hitters, and a meticulous passing game from Lexie Libs, a senior and the 2019 OVC setter of the year.
Libs had 41 assists, and she allowed everyone to have a chance. Lena Kinderman and Katie Montgomery each had 11 kills, but Courtney Glortzbach added 10, Kaylie Milton nine and Sadie Brown seven.
"It's always tougher to defend teams if they're well balanced, and I think Lexi did a great job of spreading the ball around today," Garvey said.
What to know
—Through two games, Kinderman leads with 24 kills, while Glotzbach (a freshman) has 21. Montgomery (a transfer from Southern Utah) has 19, and Milton 15. Brown is a freshman as well.
—Libs added eight digs, while Kylee Quigley and Milton had five each.
Who said
—Carmichael on the fast start: "Definitely, we emphasized our energy. If we didn't have energy from the start we probably wouldn't have won. All the effort we put together ... it's not just one person but the whole team.
—Garvey on how the Sunday-Monday doubleheader could be an advantage for the road team: "Some of our girls had class today at 7 o'clock, while SEMO could sleep in until 10 or 11."
Next up
—JSU will visit Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Sunday and Monday, then travel to Tennessee State on Feb. 21-22. The Gamecocks will return home Feb. 28-March 1 against Tennessee Tech.