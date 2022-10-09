 Skip to main content
JSU volleyball: After second straight loss, Garvey ready for harder practices

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks suffered a three-set loss at Kennesaw State.

KENNESAW, Ga. — After two straight losses, Jacksonville State's volleyball team is headed back to work.

The Gamecocks fell twice to ASUN Conference rival Kennesaw State this weekend, and both were in three sets. After a home loss Friday, JSU bussed about two hours East to Kennesaw for a Sunday afternoon match, and the result was the same with a 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 loss. JSU beat Kennesaw State twice last season, with both going five sets.

