JSU volleyball: After second straight loss, Garvey ready for harder practices

KENNESAW, Ga. — After two straight losses, Jacksonville State's volleyball team is headed back to work.
The Gamecocks fell twice to ASUN Conference rival Kennesaw State this weekend, and both were in three sets. After a home loss Friday, JSU bussed about two hours East to Kennesaw for a Sunday afternoon match, and the result was the same with a 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 loss. JSU beat Kennesaw State twice last season, with both going five sets.
The Gamecocks are now 16-3, including 4-2 in the ASUN. They've dropped out of first place into fourth, and Garvey says now is the time for JSU to up its game with longer, tougher practices.
"I've been lightening up a little bit because we have so many veteran players who we're trying to keep healthy this season, but it's time to start peaking, so we're going to go back to how we started the season and go hard again — going really, really hard," Garvey said.
He emphasized that this isn't about punishment for two straight losses. Instead, it's about having only six weeks left in the season before the ASUN tournament.
And, if these two losses are motivating anybody for harder practices, Garvey said it's these players: "Sometimes losses are a good thing."
He added, "We've been giving them off a little bit more than normal because we've got some upperclassmen dealing with some injuries, but they're ready to get back to work. They're a team that wants to be in the gym working. We've had some off days in the past couple of weeks, and I think they would've rather been in the gym. It was looking out for us to peak at the right time, but now it's getting time to turn it on."
Sunday's match was a struggle from the start for JSU. Kennesaw won the first six points and blitzed through the first two sets. In the third set, the Owls ran out to a 15-10 lead before JSU rallied. The Gamecocks went up 23-22 on Erin Carmichael's service ace. They also led 24-23 on a Kennesaw State error, and JSU's Brooklyn Schiffli was serving for the set.
Kennesaw squeezed out the next three points to clinch the win, but Garvey was left satisfied that his players didn't play the third set as if they were in a rush to get on the bus.
"I think Kennesaw is very, very good, but they're a team that plays best when they have that energy," Garvey said. "We felt like if we could steal that momentum from them, things could turn around. We almost had that third set. If we had had that third set, who knows how it would've gone. I'm proud of our team for battling, because most teams would've folded after losing the first two sets."
—Lena Kindermann led JSU with 10 kills, and Zoe Gonzales added five. Sophie Riemersma added four.
—Claire Oches posted four kills, 22 assists, three service aces and a team-high 10 digs.
—Kylee Quigley had nine digs, two kills and two service aces.
—Carmichael had six digs, three assists and the one ace.
—Garvey on Sunday's loss compared to Friday's: "I think we competed a lot harder today, which is good to see. We caught them on a weekend when they're playing really, really high level and we were off a little bit. Always a thing that's tough about (playing at team) back-to-back is that we didn't have time to work on things or change things."
—JSU will host Eastern Kentucky on Friday at 6 p.m. and Bellarmine on Saturday at 4 p.m.
