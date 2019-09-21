JACKSONVILLE — The Zerrick Cooper-to-Josh Pearson connection regained its 2018 form for Jacksonville State on Saturday.
The two hooked up for three touchdown passes as the Gamecocks escaped a workman-like, 30-12 victory over North Alabama on Burgess-Snow Field.
JSU improved to 3-1 overall heading into this week’s start to Ohio Valley Conference play at Austin Peay. UNA fell to 1-3.
Cooper hit on 19 of 31 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Pearson caught seven balls for a career-high 149 yards and three scores.
It was Pearson’s first 100-yard game and multiple-touchdown game this season. He had five of each year ago.
"It felt good, like when it all started," Cooper said. "We've just got to keep moving. Hopefully, we can connect some more."
Playing his first full season of eligibility in 2018, Pearson caught 67 passes for 1,123 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. That accounted for a chunk of Cooper’s school-record numbers in his first season as JSU’s starting quarterback.
The two formed an instant connection after Cooper transferred from Clemson. Pearson was the first receiver to run patterns and work with Cooper.
Pearson caught 15 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns through the first three games of last season. Through three this season, he had 11 catches for 159 yards and two scores.
"People, going into a game, they know where Josh is," JSU coach John Grass said. "They're trying to bracket him some and take him away."
It stands to reason that opponents would try to limit Cooper-to-Pearson connections this season, and Cooper has targeted others more. Jamari Hester entered Saturday’s game having caught Pearson with 19 career touchdown passes, and tight end Trae Barry came into the game leading the Gamecocks with 17 catches.
Pearson doesn't like to use doubleteams as an excuse.
"They're sitting on Julio, too, and at least he still makes plays," he said, referring to Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Pearson shares Jones' No. 11 and goes by a Jones-themed Twitter handle. "In order to be the best, you've got to play like the best.
"If they put two people on me, it means I'm going to get somebody else open."
That played no small role in reopening the Cooper-to-Pearson connection. Their second deep-slant hookup of the game, a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter, gave JSU a 30-12 lead after UNA threatened to close within one score.
The Cooper-Pearson connection accounted for two of JSU’s three touchdowns en route to 23-6 halftime lead.
Their 12-yard hook for the game’s first score first went through the hands of UNA cornerback Chase Brown. The wobbly, tipped ball fell into Pearson’s hands at the goal line, and JSU led 7-0 at 7:41 of the first quarter.
"It was hand-eye coordination, really. Tip drill," Pearson said. "That's what it goes back to. He made a great break on the ball. It just, I guess his hands are not that good. That's why he plays corner."
The tipped-ball touchdown came after JSU gobbled up nearly half of the first-quarter clock on the game’s first drive.
"The first drive of the game was really a solid drive," Grass said.
Cooper also threw a strike to Pearson on a deep slant, leading him for a 67-yard, catch-and-run touchdown that made it 23-6 at 6:49 of the second quarter.
Pearson had three catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns at halftime.
The Cooper-to-Pearson connection was a highlight on a night when JSU surrendered 347 total yards to UNA, which hit several big pass plays. Christian Lopez completed 21 of 40 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.
"We're giving up too many explosive plays," Grass said. "That's been an issue all the first four games. We've got to get to where we don't give up so many explosive plays. ...
"At times, we had guys in position and just didn't make plays. At times, they were beating us on the in cut. We try to get our nickel guy inside it and just didn't do a good job leveraging the ball."
JSU also scored on running back Jaelen Greene’s 19-yard run at 11:25 of the second quarter, capping a six-play, 61-yard drive that saw Greene account for 49 of the yards on three runs and a catch.
Bryant Wallace missed the extra point after Greene’s score but made amends with a 27-yard field goal to make it 16-6 at 9:52 of the second quarter.