JSU tennis: Gamecocks had realistic hopes for OVC crowns for men and women before COVID-19 stoppage

Members of Jacksonville State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams will never know whether they had what it took to win a conference championship in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic made sure of that.
The Ohio Valley Conference canceled all the league’s remaining spring sports and championships March 16, before either team even had a chance to play its first conference match.
Both the men and women were off to solid starts in 2020. The men were 9-2 and the women 6-3 before play was halted. JSU tennis coach Andres Amores believed both teams were good enough to compete for a championship.
“With the type of players we had on both teams, they both would have had an opportunity to do that,” Amores said. “Yeah, for sure.”
With season over and most of his team out of the country, JSU tennis coach worked to get his players home
On March 16, Andres Amores had to shift gears.
He added, “We had a really good group of kids. You know, they worked hard, they did what they were supposed to do, they were good students, they were good teammates. “Everything was looking very promising, but you know, unfortunately, it got cut short.”
Both the men and women were coming off solid seasons in 2019.
The men earned a share of the regular-season OVC crown, finishing in a three-way tie with Belmont and Tennessee Tech, before advancing to the conference tournament championship match. This year’s squad returned all four of its 2019 All-OVC performers — Aljaz Kaplja, Joaquin Vallejo, Guillermo Agost and Sergio Lizarraga — and with a few fresh faces sprinkled in, expectations were high.
JSU was 9-2 when the season was stopped. OVC play hadn't started for either the men or women.
“We brought in a few key players that made our team stronger. The men’s team, the way that we were playing, the way that we were practicing, the dynamics of the team was great,” Amores said. “I was really looking forward to going out there and seeing how we could do in conference, for sure.”
The women’s team finished the 2019 regular season with a 7-1 conference record, good enough for second in the league behind Austin Peay. That team lost only one senior with the remainder of the roster returning in 2020. The Gamecocks were 6-3 when the season ended prematurely.
“We had a very young team (in 2019). We were going to have those same players back this year with that year of experience,” Amores said. “We were looking forward to it. It was really tough to know that we didn’t even have a chance to go out there and prove ourselves.”
Amores said it was difficult telling JSU’s seniors that their final season had been cut short, but some relief came March 30, when the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow schools to give spring-sports athletes an additional season of eligibility.
Amores said he expects Malin Buchner, who was having a solid season in 2020, to return next year. He said it’s still up in the air whether JSU’s three other seniors — Agost and Lizarraga from the men’s team and Alba Conejero from the women’s team — will return, as all three could have opportunities lined up outside of tennis.
“We want whatever is best for them,” Amores said. “Of course we would love for them to come back, but we want to support them in whatever decision they end up making.”
As for what’s next, Amores said he’s hopeful the Gamecocks will be able to return to the tennis court this fall.
“I’m looking at it with a positive set of eyes,” Amores said. “Our tennis season doesn’t start until usually mid-September, so there’s still a little bit of time from now until then.”
While Amores has high hopes for a return to tennis, he knows that things are unlikely to return to the way they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said JSU is dedicated to providing a safe environment where the student-athletes and those around them are protected.
“The true thing about this whole pandemic is that we’re all going to have to adapt to a new normal. There is going to be changes,” Amores said. “There might be rules in terms of how we go out there and practice or how we go out there and compete.
“We know things will change, but we are doing as best as we can to be back to something closer to what we had, and obviously provide these kids with the experience of being student-athletes, for them to get a good education and be back and compete at a D-I level.”