JSU teams exceed NCAA's academic standards with room to spare

The NCAA conducted its annual release of Academic Progress Rates on Monday afternoon, and it was a relatively humdrum announcement for Jacksonville State University.
As expected, all 16 of the school's athletics teams exceeded APR minimums, just as they had the year before and the year before that and the year before that, etc.
Teams must score at least 930 out of a possible 1,000 to avoid the possibility of penalties. Points are earned for staying in school and remaining academically eligible.
For JSU, the figures looked like this:
—Baseball, 955
—Football, 961
—Men's basketball, 939
—Men's cross Country, 980
—Men's golf, 989
—Men's tennis, 964
—Mixed rifle, 964
—Softball, 967
—Women's basketball, 987
—Women's beach Volleyball, 946
—Women's cross Country, 982
—Women's golf, 976
—Women's soccer, 972
—Women's tennis, 983
—Women's track and field, 993
—Women's Volleyball, 978
APR announcement day hasn't always been this easy for Jacksonville State.
Two JSU teams have been penalized for consistently running afoul of APR standards since the rule was established in 2004. The men's basketball team scored below the minimum of 930 for seven straight years, up to the 2010-11 school year. That resulted in scholarship losses before being declared ineligible for the 2013 postseason.
The football team scored below the 930 standard for each of those seven years, too. The Gamecocks suffered scholarship reductions and were ineligible for the 2009 postseason and Ohio Valley Conference championship, which was especially disappointing because JSU had the best league record that year.
According to JSU athletics director Greg Seitz, that history has reminded his school how seriously APR standards should be taken.
"Certainly, we have had APR issues in the past," Seitz said when reached Monday evening. "We're strongly committed to remaining in good standing. It's taken a lot of work by a lot of people to ensure we not only meet but exceed the APR threshold."
According to an NCAA news release, 15 teams at 10 schools will not be eligible for postseason this school year for not meeting ARP standards.
—Alabama A&M: men’s basketball, men’s track and field, women’s soccer
—Alabama State: men’s basketball
—Coppin State: women’s track and field
—Delaware State: men’s basketball
—Grambling State: men’s track and field
—Howard: football
—McNeese State: football
—Prairie View A&M: football
—Southern: men’s cross country, men’s track and field
—Stephen F. Austin: baseball, football, men’s basketball