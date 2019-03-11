JACKSONVILLE — After opening spring practice with a 100-minute workout this morning and then gathering to sing the school fight song, head coach John Grass had a message for his football team.
"Not a bad day," he began.
But … there was a "but" coming.
He then reminded his players that practice wasn't a time to relax. They're expected to hustle at all times. The penalty is clear and something Grass didn't need to state explicitly — lack of hustle now could cost you playing time down the road.
"You've got young guys and you've got to light a fire under them," Grass said later, as almost all of the players had cleared the field and retreated to the locker room.
"We've got a standard we play by, and if you're going to be on the field for us, that's the way you're going to play."
Senior safety Marlon Bridges, who stayed behind to do some extra work with four of his fellow defensive backs, said it's typical for the first day to be a little uneven, especially because the guys are ready to get started.
"Hustle isn't really something you can teach," he said. "It's just effort. You've got to want to put in effort. I'm pretty sure that's what we're going to do, but first day we get tired, a little exhausted, a little winded. People want to walk around a little bit."
He added firmly, "We'll get it fixed."
This was the first of 15 days the NCAA allots for spring practice. The players worked out in helmets, jerseys, shorts and football shoes. No pads at all, and any contact was incidental.
JSU will working Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, except for the school's spring break March 25-29. The Gamecocks will host their annual J-Day on April 18, which is a Thursday.
Although Grass wanted to see better effort, he couldn't fault the players' excitement to get back on the field.
"They were excited to start practice," he said. "We've been lifting and running pretty hard, so they were excited to get to do some ball stuff, which is the fun part. Really, they were glad it was today and not last week. Little bit different temperature-wise."
Monday's practice was mostly drill work. Quarterbacks passed, receivers caught, running backs ran, and defensive backs backpedaled.
"We want to have a fundamental spring," Grass said. "Just get better at blocking and tackling. Taking care of the football. Taking the football away. You build the base of your team in the spring."
Just about all the primary quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are back from a year ago, which made those drills a little more polished.
"I don't think I've ever had all the skill people back," Grass said with a laugh.
As Bridges said, "It's good to get back out here and get better with your brothers."
But, there was an adjustment to returning to wearing a football helmet and competing at full-speed.
"Everybody came out here, running around, get back used to how practice goes," he said.