JSU starts class, the football team keeps on practicing

JACKSONVILLE -- On the same day that classes started on the Jacksonville State University campus, the Gamecocks' football team hit the practice field Wednesday afternoon.
JSU worked out for a little less than two hours, going through fundamental and individual drills.
Head coach John Grass said afterward he was pleased with what he saw on Wednesday, acknowledging what his team was accomplishing after beginning the fall school semester.
"I take my hat off to all college student-athletes in every sport across the country," Grass said. "People think it's free education and they get all this stuff, but it's very demanding and the normal person can't handle that schedule and the grind of being a college athlete. I watch our females and males across campus and the demand that's put on in the classroom and keeping up to par with the GPA and doing what you're supposed to for your major, it's kind of tough."
Fresh out of preseason camp, the opening game for JSU is only two weeks from Wednesday's practice. The Gamecocks will face UAB in Montgomery on Sept. 1.
Grass knows his team has a lot of areas to grow between now and then as he evaluated where the Gamecocks stood at the current time.
"Nowhere near ready to play right now, but you'd expect that. We've kind of built up calluses during fall camp that you have to build for the longevity of the year, and you look at that opener and it gets up on you really quickly with a Wednesday opener. You've got to get back to working specific game plan type stuff next week, but looking forward to that. I think we're tired of beating on one another."