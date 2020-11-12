JSU sports: Gamecocks reveal women's hoops, volleyball, soccer signing classes

Jacksonville State's athletics teams have had a busy week recruiting.
The school made signing announcements for women's basketball, volleyball and soccer today.
Women's basketball
Jacksonville State has signed three women's players, including two guards from Georgia and a forward from Montgomery.
—Ashuntee Weems, 5-foot-10, guard, Douglass High School in Atlanta. She is from the same school that produced JSu sophomore guard Nekiyah Thompson.
—Shaquice May, 5-11, wing, Rockdale County High School in Conyers, Ga.
—Bre'Anna Rhodes, 6-1, forward, Carver-Montgomery High School.
Volleyball
The Gamecocks have added three players for the 2021 fall season. Indiana was good to Todd Harvey's team as JSU got two from that state. The third signee is from Sweden.
—Brooklyn Schiffli, defensive specialist, 5-7, Triton Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.
—Logan Smith, setter/defensive specialist, 5-8, Garrett (Ind.) High School
—Paulina Lindberg, outside/middle combo, 6-3, Sollentuna, Sweden
Women's soccer
JSU added a soccer player from Pell City as part of this fall's signing class. Another comes from Kentucky and a third player is from Canada.
—Brogan Burrow, forward, Pell City High School
—Katie Moore, defender, Bowling Green (Ky.) High School
—Allesandra Romano, defender, All Saints Catholic Secondary School , Whitby, Ontario, Canada